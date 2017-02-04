Photo Gallery: Duke 72, Pitt 64 | 02.04.17

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds prior to the start of the game against Pitt. Krzyzewski returned to work after a four week hiatus from back surgery. Duke beat Pittsburgh 72-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Former Duke assistant coach Pete Gaudet watches the game with his wife, Maureen as Duke battles Pittsburgh.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski lets out a sigh as he awaits the playing of the National Anthem with associate head coach Jeff Capel.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) battles inside against Pittsburgh forward Sheldon Jeter (21) in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gets back to the bench after a four week hiatus after having back surgery.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) goes up for a first half shot against Pittsburgh forward Sheldon Jeter (21).
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) is helped up by teammates guard Matt Jones (13) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) after scoring in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) fires up a three point attempt against the Pittsburgh defense.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) reacts as Pittsburgh guard Chris Jones (12) turns the ball over in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three pointer in the second half. Allen scored 21 points.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes in agaonst Pittsburgh center Rozelle Nix (25) to score in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski greets the team during a timeout late in the second half .
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes for a steal as Pittsburgh center Rozelle Nix (25) is guarded by teammates forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Amile Jefferson (21).
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) gets tripped up as he and Pittsburgh forward Sheldon Jeter (21) collide in the second half.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is congratulated by teammate guard Luke Kennard (5) as guard Frank Jackson (15) signals a three pointer in the second half against the Panthers.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) battles for a second half rebound with Pittsburgh center Rozelle Nix (25) in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gives instructions to forward Amile Jefferson (21) in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) slams home a dunk in the opening minutes of the game against the Panthers.
Chuck Liddy
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) fights for a rebound with Pittsburgh guard Chris Jones (12) in the second half.
Chuck Liddy
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) attempts a shot as Pittsburgh guard Cameron Johnson (23) and center Rozelle Nix (25) defend in the second half.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski bows to the Cameron Crazies as he coaches the team to a win after being out for four weeks.
Chuck Liddy
