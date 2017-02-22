Duke Now

February 22, 2017 8:10 PM

Grayson Allen empty from downtown in first half against Syracuse

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

By Jessika Morgan

jmorgan@newsobserver.com

SYRACUSE, NY

No. 10 Duke is shooting 3.3 percent from downtown against Syracuse at halftime, and star junior Grayson Allen hasn’t hit from deep yet.

The 6-5 point guard is 0-for-4 from behind the arc. He has seven points at the break, while Duke freshman Jayson Tatum leads all with 14 points.

The Blue Devils were ahead 33-25 at the break.

Allen is 1-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.

All four of his three-point tries against the Orange’s zone have been contested. Tatum (2), Luke Kennard (2) and Matt Jones (1) are responsible for Duke’s five 3-pointers in the first half.

Duke entered tonight’s game at the Carrier Dome averaging an ACC-best 9.3 3s a game.

Related content

Duke Now

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville

View more video

Duke beat writer Jessika Morgan

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Jessika Morgan has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.

Sports Videos