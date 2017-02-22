Grayson Allen empty from downtown in first half against Syracuse

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC Pause

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

2:48 Senator Hise angry that Hall refuses to show up for confirmation

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

3:02 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms