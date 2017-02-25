Duke Now

February 25, 2017 3:42 PM

Grayson Allen out vs. Miami

By Jessika Morgan

CORAL GABLES, Fla.

Duke junior guard Grayson Allen will not play Saturday against Miami (19-8, 9-6 ACC) due to a left ankle injury.

Allen, who averages 15 points and a team-high 3.9 assists, had been been playing with lingering ankle and foot injuries.

He rolled his ankle in the No. 10 Blue Devils’ 65-55 win at Virginia on Feb. 15. Earlier this season, he battled turf toe.

Allen, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., scored eight points in 29 minutes in his last outing, a 78-75 loss to Syracuse on the road. He was 2-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-8 from deep.

The former Duke captain, along with veteran forward Amile Jefferson, was limited in practice leading up to the team’s back-to-back road games because he was banged up.

Frank Jackson is likely to replace Allen in the starting lineup; the freshman guard has been the first off the bench a team-high 11 times this season, starting in eight games this season. He averages 9.6 points.

Duke (22-6, 10-5) is 24-6 this season when Allen leads the team in scoring.

