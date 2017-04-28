Duke Now

April 28, 2017 1:36 PM

The five best quotes to come out of Duke’s basketball banquet

By Jessika Morgan

DURHAM

The Duke men’s basketball team held it’s awards banquet at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Blue Devils freshman wing Jayson Tatum and sophomore guard Luke Kennard, who are both headed to the NBA, were named co-MVPs. A number of other awards were presented to the team by the assistant coaches – including to the team’s graduating class, Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones and Nick Pagliuca.

The trio, along with coach Mike Krzyzewski, spoke.

Here’s a collection of the night’s best quotes:

Before I start crying, I wanna say ‘Happy Birthday’ to my mom.

Senior guard Matt Jones

You can take the Duke out of Amile, but you can never take the Amile out of Duke.

Graduate student forward Amile Jefferson

For me to be out for a month, it was horrible for me. Maybe the guys liked it at practice or whatever.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski

As everyone should know, I’m not going to the NBA next year, but I’ve learned more from coach than Xs and Os.

Senior guard Nick Pagliuca

See you next year, same time, same station.

Bob Harris, Voice of the Blue Devils, who retired at the end of Duke’s basketball season

Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan

2016-17 Duke award winners

Swett-Baylin Award (Most Valuable Player): Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum

Dr. Deryl Hart Award (Top Scholar-Athlete): Grayson Allen, Amile Jefferson

Pagliuca Family Coach’s Award (Commitment and Values): Frank Jackson

Glenn E. “Ted” Mann Award (Contribution to Team Morale): Antonio Vrankovic, Harry Giles

Iron Duke Award (Most Minutes Played): Luke Kennard

Bill Krzyzewski Captains’ Award: Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones

Best Field Goal Percentage: Amile Jefferson

Best Free Throw Percentage: Luke Kennard

Best Rebound Average: Amile Jefferson

Most Assists Award: Grayson Allen

Best Defensive Player: Matt Jones

"It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard

