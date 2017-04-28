The five best quotes to come out of Duke’s basketball banquet

The Duke men’s basketball team held it’s awards banquet at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday.
Blue Devils freshman wing Jayson Tatum and sophomore guard Luke Kennard, who are both headed to the NBA, were named co-MVPs. A number of other awards were presented to the team by the assistant coaches – including to the team’s graduating class, Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones and Nick Pagliuca.
The trio, along with coach Mike Krzyzewski, spoke.
Here’s a collection of the night’s best quotes:
Before I start crying, I wanna say ‘Happy Birthday’ to my mom.
Senior guard Matt Jones
You can take the Duke out of Amile, but you can never take the Amile out of Duke.
Graduate student forward Amile Jefferson
For me to be out for a month, it was horrible for me. Maybe the guys liked it at practice or whatever.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski
As everyone should know, I’m not going to the NBA next year, but I’ve learned more from coach than Xs and Os.
Senior guard Nick Pagliuca
See you next year, same time, same station.
Bob Harris, Voice of the Blue Devils, who retired at the end of Duke’s basketball season
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
2016-17 Duke award winners
Swett-Baylin Award (Most Valuable Player): Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum
Dr. Deryl Hart Award (Top Scholar-Athlete): Grayson Allen, Amile Jefferson
Pagliuca Family Coach’s Award (Commitment and Values): Frank Jackson
Glenn E. “Ted” Mann Award (Contribution to Team Morale): Antonio Vrankovic, Harry Giles
Iron Duke Award (Most Minutes Played): Luke Kennard
Bill Krzyzewski Captains’ Award: Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones
Best Field Goal Percentage: Amile Jefferson
Best Free Throw Percentage: Luke Kennard
Best Rebound Average: Amile Jefferson
Most Assists Award: Grayson Allen
Best Defensive Player: Matt Jones
Comments