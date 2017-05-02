Jordan Goldwire, unranked guard from Georgia, commits to Duke

Unranked shooting guard Jordan Goldwire committed to Duke on Monday.
The 6-2, 175-pound senior guard from Norcross, Ga. can add depth to the Blue Devils’ back court next season with sophomore guard Luke Kennard and freshman guard Frank Jackson declaring for the NBA and guard Matt Jones graduating.
Jackson, who helped initiate Duke’s offense this past season, didn’t hire an agent and could return to the team.
Goldwire, a three-star recruit, averaged 12 points and seven assists at Norcross High School. He joins five-star recruits Wendell Carter and Gary Trent, Jr. as a Duke commit. Goldwire was also considering Eastern Kentucky and Mercer, according to ESPN.
Excited to announce that I will still be a Devil!⚪️ #BlueDevil pic.twitter.com/nLGNPvfKUJ— Jordan Goldwire (@j_gold11) May 2, 2017
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
