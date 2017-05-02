Duke Now

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

Duke Now

May 02, 2017 5:36 PM

Jordan Goldwire, unranked guard from Georgia, commits to Duke

By Jessika Morgan

jmorgan@newsobserver.com

Unranked shooting guard Jordan Goldwire committed to Duke on Monday.

The 6-2, 175-pound senior guard from Norcross, Ga. can add depth to the Blue Devils’ back court next season with sophomore guard Luke Kennard and freshman guard Frank Jackson declaring for the NBA and guard Matt Jones graduating.

Jackson, who helped initiate Duke’s offense this past season, didn’t hire an agent and could return to the team.

Goldwire, a three-star recruit, averaged 12 points and seven assists at Norcross High School. He joins five-star recruits Wendell Carter and Gary Trent, Jr. as a Duke commit. Goldwire was also considering Eastern Kentucky and Mercer, according to ESPN.

Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bob Harris, "The Voice of the Blue Devils", reminisces about his 41-year radio career at Duke.

Bob Harris, 3:24

Bob Harris, "The Voice of the Blue Devils", reminisces about his 41-year radio career at Duke.
3:23

"It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard
Former Blue Devil football players audition for NFL scouts at Duke Pro Day 1:14

Former Blue Devil football players audition for NFL scouts at Duke Pro Day

View More Video

Duke beat writer Jessika Morgan

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Jessika Morgan has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.

Sports Videos