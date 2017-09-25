Washington Redskins players, including former Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80), kneel during the the national anthem before the game against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Redskins players, including former Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80), kneel during the the national anthem before the game against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. Patrick Smith Getty Images
Former Duke star Jamison Crowder joins his Redskins teammates in kneeling during anthem

By Steve Wiseman

September 25, 2017 2:26 PM

Former Duke wide receiver Jamison Crowder joined six other Washington Redskins teammates in kneeling down during the national anthem on Sunday night.

Prior to the Redskins home game with the Oakland Raiders, most of the Redskins players linked arms with team owner Daniel Snyder in response to President Trump’s Friday night comments that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem as a form of protest.

But Crowder, who played at Duke from 2011-2014, joined fellow wide receivers Josh Doctson and Brian Quick; tight ends Jordan Reed and Niles Paul; and linebackers Ryan Anderson and Chris Carter in taking a knee. Quick played college football at Appalachian State.

A Monroe native, Crowder is in his third season with Washington. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He set the franchise record for receptions by a rookie (59) in 2015.

Crowder caught six passes for 52 yards in Washington’s 27-10 win over Oakland Sunday night.

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

