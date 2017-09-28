Miami defender says his goal is to get Duke QB Daniel Jones ‘out the game’

Miami cornerback Malek Young isn’t hiding his intentions regarding Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

When the teams meet on Friday night at Wallace Wade Stadium, Young and the No. 14 Hurricanes will be gunning for Duke’s top offensive player.

“He loves to throw the ball,” Young told 247sports.com. “He takes hits. He don’t like to slide and what we’re going to do is—the goal is to get him out the game. Get him out the game and it’s going to be a good game.”

Duke (4-0, 1-0 in ACC) has started the season unbeaten in part because of the 6-5, 220-pound Jones’ ability to run its offense. The redshirt sophomore has completed 61.9 percent of his passes with five touchdown throws. He’s also rushed 42 times for 141 yards with three touchdowns.

In the same story, Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz praised Jones’ toughness.

“The first thing that defines him is his toughness and if your quarterback is tough, then your offense is tough,” Diaz said. “The offense takes on the personality of its quarterback. He don’t slide. He can take a hit. He took some hits in our game a year ago. He’s taken some hits this year, but when you see him lower his shoulder and get a first down, I’d imagine that gets everybody on their football team excited to play because they know he’s tough and he doesn’t flinch.