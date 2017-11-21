Duke’s Jeremy McDuffie, left, goes after Georgia Tech’s Qua Searcy on Saturday.
Duke’s Jeremy McDuffie, left, goes after Georgia Tech’s Qua Searcy on Saturday. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com
Duke’s Jeremy McDuffie, left, goes after Georgia Tech’s Qua Searcy on Saturday. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com
Duke Now

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

Duke Now

Duke starting safety Jeremy McDuffie suffers knee injury, out for rest of the season

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

November 21, 2017 09:30 AM

DURHAM

Duke starting safety Jeremy McDuffie’s season is over after he suffered torn knee ligaments during last Saturday’s 43-20 win over Georgia Tech.

McDuffie, a junior, will have surgery to repair his right knee on Monday and faces a recovery schedule that could put his 2018 season in jeopardy. Since he played as a true freshman in 2015, McDuffie has a redshirt year available if he’s not healed in time for next season.

McDuffie has started all 11 games for Duke (5-6, 2-5 in ACC) this season. He’s fourth on the team in tackles (58). He’s intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.

This is the second major knee injury McDuffie has suffered in his football career. In 2014, eight games into his senior season at Shiloh High School in Snellville, Georgia, McDuffie tore the ACL in his left knee while returning a kickoff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ten months later, although still wearing a brace and admittedly not 100 percent healthy, he went through preseason practices at Duke as a freshman. He played in 13 games that year, including in Duke’s Pinstripe Bowl win over Indiana.

A state champion in multiple events as a track and field athlete in high school, McDuffie excelled in track at Duke last spring, earning second-team, all-ACC honors in the triple jump and 110 hurdles. He was also part of a 400 relay team that recorded the fourth-best time in school history (41.41 seconds) and placed seventh at the ACC championship meet.

His injury will prevent him from running track and participating in Duke’s spring football practices in 2018.

The Blue Devils play Wake Forest in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Winston-Salem. A win would give Duke bowl eligibility for the fifth time in six seasons.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why

    Duke back on track as they crush Furman 92-63, up next is West Coast tourney in Portland, Oregon

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 1:33

Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why
Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 2:41

Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University
Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team 1:23

Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team

View More Video

Duke beat writer Steve Wiseman

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.