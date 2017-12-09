Boston College takes down top-ranked Duke Blue Devils 89-84

In Boston on Saturday, prior to No. 1 Duke’s game against Boston College, it snowed.
But inside Conte Forum, Boston College’s home floor, it rained 3’s, and the Eagles took down No. 1 Duke 89-84, giving the Blue Devils its first loss of the season.
The Eagles knocked down a barrage of 3-pointers in the first half (11-for-16), and led Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC) for most of the game. Led by sophomore Ky Bowman , and junior guard Jordan Chatman, who had 15 first half points each, both guards refused to miss. Boston College (7-3, 1-0 ACC) led by seven points at halftime.
The Blue Devils slowly chipped away at the lead in the second half, twice taking the lead, but Raleigh native Jerome Robinson, and Bowman, who is from Havelock, were just too clutch. Bowman scored a season-high 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Robinson finished with 24.
Never miss a local story.
Freshman guard Gary Trent Jr., as he’s done all season, kept Duke in the game with some big time 3-pointers. He finished with a season-high 25 points for Duke. But even his 3’s were not enough to keep up with Robinson and Bowman.
Last week, Boston College lost its best post player in Deontae Hawkins to an ACL injury.
Hawkins averaged 12.4 points per game and 9.1 rebounds. So on Saturday against No. 1 Duke, Boston College relied heavily on its guards and 3-point shooting. It worked, and after the win Boston College students chanted “over-rated” stormed the floor.
Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Grayson Allen had 14 points, but was 5-for-20 from the floor.
Duke has a long layoff as it heads into exam break. Its next game is Dec. 20 at home against Evansville.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments