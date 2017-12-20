Duke Now

Duke’s Javin DeLaurier will sit Wednesday’s game against Evansville due to an injury

By Jonathan M. Alexander

December 20, 2017 06:10 PM

Duke sophomore Javin DeLaurier will not play in Wednesday’s game against Evansville.

The 6-10, 231-pound forward from Shipman, Va., is nursing a hamstring injury. He was wearing street clothes prior to warm ups. Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer said the injury is “nothing long term.”

The coaching staff wanted to be careful with him.

DeLaurier is one of Duke’s primary players off the bench. He averages 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Duke is coming off its first loss of the season on Dec. 9 against Boston College. The Blue Devils will play Evansville (10-2) Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Duke beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander

