More Videos

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet

Pause
Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:12

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

  • Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

    Seminoles and Blue Devils game goes down to the wire with Duke coming out ahead 100-93.

Seminoles and Blue Devils game goes down to the wire with Duke coming out ahead 100-93. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Seminoles and Blue Devils game goes down to the wire with Duke coming out ahead 100-93. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke Now

Duke Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Blue Devils sports

Duke Now

No. 4 Duke wins in a shootout over No. 24 Florida State 100-93

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

December 30, 2017 04:22 PM

DURHAM

The last time No. 4 Duke played in a conference game, its young team learned the games would be tight and that nothing would come easy. Boston College took it to Duke on Dec. 9 and won in a tight game 89-84.

Saturday’s conference game against No. 24 Florida State had a similar feel. The Seminoles led Duke at halftime by four points behind senior forward Phil Cofer’s near-perfect shooting. Cofer, who hit 11 of his first 12 shots, set a career-high with 22 points in the first half.

But Duke – even after finding itself down by eight points – found a way to come back and win 100-93.

It was Duke’s first conference win of the season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“That was an amazing game, because both teams played great,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “We couldn’t stop each other. And the will to win and will to score was evidence by both teams. For us to win that game, is sensational for our group. Four freshmen.”

Duke (13-1, 1-1 ACC) led the game for most of the first half. The game remained close however.

But Florida State (11-2, 0-1) ended the last 1:26 of the first half on a 7-1 run to take the lead. The Seminoles extended their lead to eight during the first few minutes of the second half.

Then Duke went on a 14-0 run that included three 3-pointers, one in which Marvin Bagley III was fouled. From there, the game went back and forth as both teams traded leads.

RAL_ DUKEFSU4SP123017CEL
Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr (34) reacts after slamming the Blue Devils final points over Florida State guard Braian Angola (11) and guard Terance Mann (14). Duke defeated Florida State 100-93 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

To come back, Duke did what it did best: attacked the offensive glass. Duke had 28 second-chance points. Both freshman forwards Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. had career-highs in rebounds. Bagley tallied 32 points and 21 rebounds. Carter had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

More Videos

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet

Pause
Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:12

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

  • Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

    Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III talks about Duke's win and what Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told the team after the win over Florida State.

Duke's Bagley on Blue Devils' 28 offensive rebounds: 'That's just heart'

Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III talks about Duke's win and what Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told the team after the win over Florida State.

Senior guard Grayson Allen added 22 points and six assists, and freshman point guard Trevon Duval had 16 points. Duval was in foul trouble early in the game. He picked up his fourth foul with 12:56 left in the second half.

RAL_ DUKEFSU1SP123017CEL
Duke guard Trevon Duval (1) goes in against Florida State center Ike Obiagu (12) in the first half of play. Duke played Florida State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

“He came in and played some in the first half with two (fouls), but he played like he had two,” Krzyzewski said of Duval. “I told him, ‘you can’t do that. We’d rather not have you in the game.’ So he got his third, and then he got four, and I said ‘you can’t play this last four minutes like you did the first half. You’ve got to play like you have no fouls and be a man. Be mature.’”

Duval responded.

He scored nine of his 16 points during the game’s final five minutes, including a key 3-pointer.

Duke took the lead for good with two minutes and 30 seconds left in the game. Carter scored on a dunk that put the Blue Devils up 95-93. But after being hot for nearly the entire game, the Seminoles would miss their final eight shots.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 2:42

Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet

Pause
Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:12

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

  • Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

    Seminoles and Blue Devils game goes down to the wire with Duke coming out ahead 100-93.

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

View More Video

Duke beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander

Duke Now

Duke Now is your place for Blue Devil hoops and football. Beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander has up-to-the-minute news and analysis.