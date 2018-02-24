Marvin Bagley III returns for Duke, but doesn’t get start

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III returned to action after missing four games with a mild knee sprain when the Blue Devils hosted Syracuse on Saturday. However, Bagley came off the bench for the first time in his Duke career.
Grayson Allen, Wendell Carter, Jr. Gary Trent, Jr., Trevon Duval and Javin DeLaurier started for the No. 5 Blue Devils. Bagley, who has started 24 games this season, last game before Saturday was at North Carolina on Feb. 8. Bagley scored 15 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in 39 minutes of action against the Tar Heels. The freshman from Phoenix, Az. missed the next four games - all wins - against Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Louisville.
Bagley entered Saturday’s game at the 17:24 mark and scored his first basket two minutes later, giving Duke a 6-4 lead.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
Comments