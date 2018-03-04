On Sunday, Marvin Bagley III achieved something only one other ACC player has done

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has achieved something only one other player in ACC history has ever done.

The 6-11, 234-pound forward was named ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, a first team All-ACC selection, and All-Freshman team. Former Duke center Jahlil Okafor in 2015 was the only other player to do it in the ACC's 65-year history. The ACC announced its winners on Sunday.

Bagley, who averaged 20.7 points per game and 11.9 rebounds, received 37 of the possible 57 first-place votes. Boston College guard Jerome Robinson finished in second with 14 votes. He received 56 of the 57 votes cast for ACC Rookie of the Year.

Bagley's 20.7 ppg was tied for first in the conference, while his 11.9 rebounds were first. He also led the conference with 19 double-doubles.

Bagley was the top ranked player coming out of high school. He was supposed to graduate in 2018, but reclassified to the 2017 class. And yet, he has still been one of the best players in the country.

Also winning awards was freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. and senior guard Grayson Allen.

Carter, a 6-10 259-pound forward was voted second-team All-ACC, and the All-Freshman team. He finished the season averaging 13.9 points per game and 9.5 rebounds. His 9.5 rebounds per game was fourth most in the conference.

Allen, a 6-5, 205-pound guard and Duke's lone senior, was voted third-team All-ACC. He averaged 15.5 points per game, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 steals.

UNC's Joel Berry and Luke Maye were also named to the first team.

N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven was named to the third team.

2018 Atlantic Coast Conference Post-Season Honors

All-ACC First Team

Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 280*

Jerome Robinson, Boston College, 273

Luke Maye, North Carolina, 246

Joel Berry II, North Carolina, 223

Kyle Guy, Virginia, 168

Second Team

Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 159

Marcquise Reed, Clemson, 143

Devon Hall, Virginia, 129

Wendell Carter, Jr., Duke, 126

Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech, 123

Third Team

Grayson Allen, Duke, 119

Matt Farrell, Notre Dame, 89

Ty Jerome, Virginia, 67

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech, 57

Omer Yurtseven, NC State, 54

Honorable Mention

Deng Adel, Louisville, 51

Ky Bowman, Boston College, 37

Lonnie Walker, Miami (FL), 30

Bryant Crawford, Wake Forest, 23

Markell Johnson, NC State, 21

Ray Spalding, Louisville, 19

Allerik Freeman, NC State, 18

Theo Pinson, North Carolina, 14

Terance Mann, Florida State, 12

Gabe DeVoe, Clemson, 12

All-Freshman Team

Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 57*

Wendell Carter, Jr., Duke, 56

Lonnie Walker, Miami, 51

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 33

Oshae Brissett, Syracuse, 33

All-Defensive Team

Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia, 49

Anas Mahmoud, Louisville, 37

Elijah Thomas, Clemson, 34

Devon Hall, Virginia, 32

Ben Lammers, Georgia Tech, 25

Player of the Year

Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 37

Jerome Robinson, Boston College, 14

Luke Maye, North Carolina, 5

Devon Hall, Virginia, 1

Rookie of the Year

Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 56

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 1

Coach of the Year Tony Bennett, Virginia, 47

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8

Kevin Keatts, NC State, 2

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Wilkins, Virginia, 42

Anas Mahmoud, Louisville, 7

Elijah Thomas, Clemson, 3

Devin Wilson, Virginia Tech, 2

Jack Salt, Virginia, 1

Rex Pflueger, Notre Dame, 1

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, 1

Most Improved Player

Luke Maye, North Carolina, 26

Frank Howard, Syracuse, 5

Omer Yurtseven, NC State, 5

Martinas Geben, Notre Dame, 5

Doral Moore, Wake Forest, 5

Kyle Guy, Virginia, 3

Marcquise Reed, Clemson, 3

Phil Cofer, Florida State, 2

Dewan Huell, Miami, 2

Ty Jerome, Virginia, 1

Sixth Man of the Year

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 39

Chris Clarke, Virginia Tech, 7

Chris Lykes, Miami, 5

Keyshawn Woods, Wake Forest, 3

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 2

Marques Bolden, Duke, 1 *

- Unanimous selection

