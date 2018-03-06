A look at Duke's potential path to the ACC championship game

Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) scores with a second half dunk. Bagley led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chuck Liddycliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) scores with a second half dunk. Bagley led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chuck Liddycliddy@newsobserver.com
The good news for Duke as it heads into the ACC tournament, is that it will only need to win two games to get to the championship.
Duke, a No. 2 seed, has a double-bye and will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. A 74-64 win against No. 9 North Carolina on March 3 solidified that seed.
Duke's possible path to the ACC tournament championship game won't be easy, however. In the quarterfinals, Duke could meet 10th seeded Notre Dame, which got its star forward Bonzie Colson back after he missed eight weeks with a broken foot.
Colson won ACC Player of the Week for his performances last week.
Colson, who returned for the final two games of the regular season, averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks for a 73-56 win over Pitt on Feb. 28 and a 62-57 loss to No. 1 Virginia on March 3. Senior guard Matt Farrell, who also missed five games due to injury, is also back and averaging 16 points per game.
Duke beat Notre Dame at home 88-66 on Jan. 29, the only time these two teams played this season. But the Fighting Irish were without Colson and Ferrell.
Virginia Tech, which has a first-round ACC tournament bye, will play the winner of the Pitt-Notre Dame game. Duke split the season series with Virginia Tech.
Duke dominated its first game against the Hokies, 74-52, on Feb. 14 in Durham. Duke star freshman forward Marvin Bagley III, who won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, did not play.
The Hokies won the next matchup, 64-63, on a game-winning tip-in by Chris Clarke on Feb. 26 in Blacksburg, Va. Duke had led for the entire second half up until that point.
Possible semifinal opponents
The winner of No. 11 Syracuse and No. 14 Wake Forest on Tuesday will play No. 6 UNC. Wednesday night at 9 p.m. The winner of that game will play No. 4 Miami in the quarterfinals. And the winner of that game would play Duke in the semifinals, if Duke makes it that far.
Here's a look at Duke's possible semifinal opponents.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) scores two first half points over UNC's Brandon Robinson (4). Duke defeated UNC 74-64 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, March 3, 2018.
UNC and Duke split the regular season series, with each team winning on their home floor. UNC won 82-78 on Feb. 8. Duke won the regular-season finale, 74-64, on March 3.
In the first matchup, UNC dominated on the offensive glass, pulling down 20 offensive rebounds. Bagley also suffered a knee sprain midway through the first half of the Feb. 8 game and was limited for the rest of the game.
Duke won its only matchup against Syracuse 60-44 on Feb. 24 . Both teams played zone, so both teams had limited possessions. But throughout the game, there was never a feeling that Duke would lose. The Orange was over matched.
It also marked Bagley's first game since he suffered the knee sprain more than two weeks earlier. He had 19 points and 7 rebounds in his first game back.
Duke won both games against the Demon Deacons this season, 89-71 in Durham on Jan. 13, and 84-70 in Winston Salem on Jan. 23. Duke won those games by an average of 16 points. This isn't last year's Wake Forest team that made it to the NCAA tournament. The Demon Deacons have struggled this season, finishing 4-14 in the conference this year.
Duke and Miami played only once this season on Jan. 15 at Miami. Duke trailed for most of it. And at one point the Blue Devils were down by 13 points.
The Blue Devils turned the ball over a season-high 19 times. But somehow they managed to overcome that deficit and pulled off the win 85-78. Freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 30 points.
Miami finished the season on a four-game winning streak, including wins over UNC, 91-88, and Virginia Tech, 69-68.
Alexander, 919-829-4822; Twitter: @jonmalexander
Never miss a local story.
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Comments