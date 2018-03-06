A look at Duke's potential path to the ACC championship game

The good news for Duke as it heads into the ACC tournament, is that it will only need to win two games to get to the championship.







Duke, a No. 2 seed, has a double-bye and will play in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. A 74-64 win against No. 9 North Carolina on March 3 solidified that seed.







Duke's possible path to the ACC tournament championship game won't be easy, however. In the quarterfinals, Duke could meet 10th seeded Notre Dame, which got its star forward Bonzie Colson back after he missed eight weeks with a broken foot.







Colson won ACC Player of the Week for his performances last week.

Or Duke could play Virginia Tech, which beat Duke 64-63 in Blacksburg, Va., on Feb. 26, snapping a Blue Devils' five-game winning streak.







SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 150 Duke's Allen: "We stayed focused the whole game" Pause 160 Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing" 161 Senior Grayson Allen says the Blue Devils gave their best defensive effort yet 96 Krzyzewski cites practice and rest in demolition of Evansville 112 Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 64 Duke plays sloppy second half but still comes out on top with 96-80 win 92 Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 160 Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 82 Grayson Allen, the 'Old Guy' on the Duke basketball team 153 K1: Krzyzewski hits another milestone and the Cameron Crazies love it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski praises senior Grayson Allen on eve of his final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Chuck Liddycliddy@newsobserver.com







Here's a look at Duke's possible opponents prior to the championship game:













Notre Dame











Record: 18-13, ACC tournament seed: 10, KenPom ranking: 28, RPI: 66







Had Colson not been injured, the Fighting Irish's season would have likely been a lot different.

Colson, who returned for the final two games of the regular season, averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks for a 73-56 win over Pitt on Feb. 28 and a 62-57 loss to No. 1 Virginia on March 3. Senior guard Matt Farrell, who also missed five games due to injury, is also back and averaging 16 points per game.











Duke beat Notre Dame at home 88-66 on Jan. 29, the only time these two teams played this season. But the Fighting Irish were without Colson and Ferrell.

Pittsburgh







Record: 8-23, ACC tournament seed: 15, KenPom ranking: 236, RPI: 210







Duke vs. Pitt is the least likely scenario. The Panthers were winless in the ACC this year. Duke played Pitt twice, and won both by an average of 25.5 points.

Virginia Tech







Record: 21-10, ACC tournament seed: 7, KenPom ranking: 31, RPI: 50







Virginia Tech, which has a first-round ACC tournament bye, will play the winner of the Pitt-Notre Dame game. Duke split the season series with Virginia Tech.







Duke dominated its first game against the Hokies, 74-52, on Feb. 14 in Durham. Duke star freshman forward Marvin Bagley III, who won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, did not play.

The Hokies won the next matchup, 64-63, on a game-winning tip-in by Chris Clarke on Feb. 26 in Blacksburg, Va. Duke had led for the entire second half up until that point.