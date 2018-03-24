Duke women taking on top seed UConn in round of 16 game

Duke women's basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie knows her team faces a tall task in upsetting top seed Connecticut on Saturday in a round of 16 NCAA tournament game in Albany, N.Y. After all, UConn is playing for a 14th consecutive Elite Eight appearance.
"We've got to bring it!" McCallie said before the game to ESPN analyst Holly Rowe.
McCallie also said the Blue Devils need to cut down on turnovers.
4:16 third quarter
The Blue Devils did not quit after the bad end to the first half. They went on an 11-2 run to cut the UConn lead to 44-31 midway through the quarter.
Odom scored six points during the run, giving her 16.
Halftime
Duke had four turnovers and shot 1-for-7 from the field over the first five minutes of the second quarter as UConn went on a 12-2 run to take a 32-16 lead.
The Blue Devils scored the next four points to cut the lead to 32-20.
The Huskies then got back-to-back 3-pointers from Kia Nurse and Katie Lou Samuelson and a buzzer-beating shot from Gabby Williams, capping off an 8-0 run to give them a 40-20 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils, who were outscored 20-6 in the quarter, were led by Leaonna Odom's 10 points. Leading scorer Lexie Brown had five.
Duke finished the half shooting 30 percent from the field and committed eight turnovers.
Williams and Nurse led the Huskies with 10 points apiece.
End of first quarter
Duke settled down after the first timeout. Odom scored quickly out of the timeout to get the Blue Devils on the board.
UConn had some difficulties with Duke's defense later in the quarter, missing five straight shots.
Behind Odom, who had six first-quarter points, and Brown, who had five, the Blue Devils cut the lead to 16-12. Duke could've gotten closer but missed three short-range shots.
The Huskies led 20-14 at the end of the quarter.
McCallie talked with Rowe again before the second quarter.
"I just want my players to play," McCallie said. "We're a good team. Early on, it was a lot of hype. I don't like hype."
8:58 first quarter
Duke could not get off to a worst start as UConn scored the first seven points in the first minute.
UConn's Nurse hit a 3-pointer on the Huskies' first possession. The Blue Devils' Odom missed a shot on their first possession.
After UConn's Napheesa Collier scored a basket and was fouled, the Huskies rebounded the missed free throw and then Williams scored to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead and prompted a Duke timeout just 1:02 into the game.
