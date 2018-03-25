Duke's Marvin Bagley III talks about loss, his teammates and the future

Duke All America Marvin Bagley cites great play by both teams as season ends abruptly as Kansas heads to Final Four.
Chuck Liddy
Duke's Grayson Allen on his decision to stay at Duke

The Blue Devils' Grayson Allen reflects on his career at Duke and what it is like to be booed during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke plays Kansas Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.

Duke's Allen and Coach K on floor-slapping

Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about floor-slapping while playing zone defense after the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.