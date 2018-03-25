Duke's Marvin Bagley III talks about loss, his teammates and the future

Watch a time-lapse of the last second shot attempt by Duke's Grayson Allen at the end of regulation of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over the Blue Devils in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Duke senior Grayson Allen looks back at his time with the Blue Devils after his final game, an overtime loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
The Blue Devils' Grayson Allen reflects on his career at Duke and what it is like to be booed during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke plays Kansas Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.
Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about floor-slapping while playing zone defense after the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.