Duke promotes Nate James, Jon Scheyer to associate head coaches as Jeff Capel departs

Duke is promoting its two assistant coaches after the departure of associate head coach Jeff Capel III.

Capel agreed to be Pittsburgh's head coach on Tuesday afternoon. His departure created a void, specifically with recruiting. He has helped the Blue Devils land the No. 1 recruiting classes in four of the past five seasons.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Tuesday night that he had promoted assistant coaches Nate James and Jon Scheyer to associate head coach roles.

James just completed his 11th season on the Blue Devils' staff. He has been assistant coach for the last eight years.

Scheyer has been part of the team's staff the last five years, serving as an assistant for four years.

“Nate and Jon are former captains who clearly understand Duke and our culture,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. “They’re both national champions who’ve played an integral role in our success over the past two decades. As good as they were as players, and they were both excellent, they have been remarkable, distinguished and instinctive coaches who have earned this opportunity. With Nate and Jon assuming additional responsibilities in their associate head coach roles, I am excited about the makeup of our staff moving forward.”