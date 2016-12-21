Three things to know about McNeese at NC State

McNeese (3-7) lost to N.C. Central at home this past Saturday and takes on another Triangle foe. Three things to know about Thursday’s game between the Cowboys and Wolfpack:
1. Scoring touch
N.C. State (9-2) hit the 90-point barrier in consecutive games for the first time since the opening two games of the 2005-06 season. The Wolfpack had 25 assists on 34 field goals and made 52 percent of its shots in a 99-78 win over Fairfield this past Sunday.
2. Cowboy up
There’s little on McNeese’s resume to suggest the Cowboys are primed to pull off an upset. They rank No. 205 in the RPI and No. 325 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer rankings. Senior guard Jamaya Burr (11.7 points, 4.5 assists per game) leads a balanced but low-scoring attack.
3. ‘Rescue Squad’ to the rescue
Dennis Smith Jr. (18.5 ppg), Terry Henderson (17.4) and Torin Dorn (15.5) account for 62 percent of the Wolfpack’s scoring. Smith ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring and fourth in assists (5.5). Henderson is second in the ACC in 3-pointers made (31).
Joe Giglio
McNeese at N.C. State
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
Online/radio: ACC Network Extra, WRAL-101.5
