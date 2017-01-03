NC State vs. Va. Tech

No. 21 Virginia Tech at NC State
When: 9 p.m.
Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh
TV/Radio: WRAL, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
Virginia Tech (12-1, 1-0 ACC)
G Justin Robinson 11.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
G Ahmed Hill 15.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg
G Justin Bibbs 8.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg
G Chris Clarke 11.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg
F Khadim Sy 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
NC State (11-3, 0-1 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 19.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
G Terry Henderson 15.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
G Torin Dorn 14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg
F Omer Yurtseven 9.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Terry Henderson and Torin Dorn average 30.2 points per game between them. Neither N.C. State guard was effective in the loss to Miami. For N.C. State to be good, Henderson and Dorn have to be involved on offense and effective on defense. Henderson had eight points and six shots against Miami, and struggled with Davon Reed on defense. Dorn had seven points and six shots against the Canes. They’ll have their hands full again on defense with Ahmed Hill and Justin Bibbs.
▪ Saturday’s home win over Duke was Virginia Tech’s fourth over the Blue Devils since joining the ACC in 2004. The Hokies are 2-1 in the next ACC game after beating Duke. They beat Miami in 2004-05 and North Carolina in 2006-07, after wins over Duke, and lost to Boston College in 2010-11 after a win over Duke.
▪ Not sure what Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams is trying to do with senior forward Zach LeDay but whatever it is, it works. LeDay, the Hokies’ leading scorer, doesn’t start but he comes off the bench and averages 16.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 28.5 minutes. Maybe Williams is trying to save some early fouls on LeDay since there isn’t much depth inside behind him.
Joe Giglio
