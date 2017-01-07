Twitter reacts to NCSU-UNC game postponement

Saturday’s game between N.C. State and North Carolina was postponed until Sunday due to snow around the Triangle. Here’s what people are tweeting about the time change.
So let me get this straight...an outdoor game can be played during a hurricane but an indoor game after snow cannot? #NCSUvsUNC— JS (@spencer_josh) January 7, 2017
Oh dear. I have a dilemma. My @UNC #TarHeels play @NCState at the same time as the @NFL playoffs. What's a girl to do? #NCSUvsUNC #DETvsSEA— HelenRLittle (@HelenRLittle) January 7, 2017
@jwgiglio ACC made State play in half empty arena against Duke last year during storm. Ok to put State fans in harms's way, but not UNC?— Mark Kretzschmar (@Uncwmark) January 7, 2017
@akulawolf @jwgiglio Why does this feel vaguely like icing the kicker? #NCSUvsUNC— Jeff Roda (@JeffRoda1) January 7, 2017
@jwgiglio @TheWolfpacker i love NC. Postpone game bc of an inch of snow but play football game as schedule DURING A HURRICANE— William Deitrick (@wmdeitrick) January 7, 2017
@ComarowsCorner @jwgiglio Waiting for the same outrage from UNC fans as they had during Duke/UNC postponement.— Justin Parisi (@NFSDudeAbides) January 7, 2017
@unc_tarheelfan absurd. When game was still on at noon I sold bc I can't get out of driveway. Could have gone tomorrow. So poorly handled— Mama No Life (@MamaNoLife68) January 7, 2017
@jwgiglio @BigTy_13 @Uncwmark Better safe than sorry...lives more important...plus can now watch Seahawks game!— Dru Richardson (@GrannyDru) January 7, 2017
