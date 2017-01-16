Pitt at NC State: What you should know

Pittsburgh at NC State
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: PNC Arena
TV/Radio: ESPNU, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
Pittsburgh (12-6, 1-4 ACC)
G Chris Jones 6.8 ppg, 2.8 apg
G Cameron Johnson 11.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg
F Jamel Artis 22.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg
F Sheldon Jeter 7.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg
F Michael Young 20.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg
NC State (12-6, 1-4 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 19.5 ppg, 6.2 apg
G Terry Henderson 14.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
G Maverick Rowan 10.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg
F Omer Yurtseven 6.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Three things to know
▪ First-year coach Kevin Stallings drew the short straw in ACC scheduling with six games against Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina this season. The Panthers have their own three-game ACC losing streak and are coming off of a 72-46 home loss to Miami.
▪ Seniors Jamel Artis and Michael Young rank No. 1 and 2 in the ACC scoring. Artis had a career-high 43 points at Louisville last Wednesday and 15 of the team’s 46 points against Miami.
▪ Senior wing Sheldon Jeter has a similar game to Georgia Tech’s Quinton Stephens and plays more of a “stretch 4” than traditional power forward spot in Pitt’s offense. Jeter, who had 16 points and eight rebounds in a home over Virginia, will be a difficult matchup for N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu.
Joe Giglio
