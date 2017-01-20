NC State names new assistant football coach

1:27 Experience Wolfpack basketball through the eyes of NC State's Mr. Wuf Pause

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:09 Activist wants changes made in Wake schools after officer slams student to floor

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox