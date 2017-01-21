NC State and Wake Forest game tight at halftime

The first half of Saturday’s game between N.C. State and Wake Forest remained close throughout, as the Wolfpack took a 44-43 lead into halftime.
Four Wolfpack players were in foul trouble. Terry Henderson, Omer Yurtseven, Dennis Smith Jr., and BeeJay Anya all had two fouls each. Yurtseven and Henderson had to sit early in the game, but that gave Abdul-Malik Abu a chance to be the agressor for N.C. State.
Abu was the leading scorer at halftime with 17 points. He was 8 for 11 from the floor with 4 rebounds. Smith added 6 points and had 9 asssits.
The Wolfpack outshot the Demon Deacons 66 percent to 43 percent. However, the Wolfpack committed nine turnovers that led to 16 points for Demon Deacons.
Despite a few runs by both teams, neither was able to break away. There were six lead changes and six ties during the last 10 minutes of the half.
