Duke’s Capel starts the same group that helped spark the Miami win

Duke interim head coach Jeff Capel made a switch to his team’s starting lineup Monday night against N.C. State by going with the players who helped the Blue Devils beat Miami Saturday.
Guards Grayson Allen and Luke Kennard, and freshman forward Harry Giles normally start. But Capel went with Marques Bolden, Frank Jackson and Matt Jones instead. Amile Jefferson and Jayson Tatum also started.
It was Bolden’s first start of his career.
Allen, Kennard and Giles eventually checked in with 15:45 remaining in the first half. But through the first four minutes of the game, the new starters played well. At the first timeout, Duke led 9-8, and was shooting 50 percent from the floor. The Blue Devils also had zero turnovers.
Against Miami, Bolden, Jackson and Jones were the primary reason Duke came back, after being down by 11 at halftime. The Blue Devils started the second half on a 22-1 run, which put Duke up by 10. The Blue Devils never trailed after that.
After the game, Capel indicated that it was a possibility that Bolden, Jones and Jackson could start.
