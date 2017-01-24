TMZ on NC State’s win over Duke: ‘Students go crazy on campus’

1:34 NC State celebrates victory over Duke Pause

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

0:49 State's Kapita on his big game in win over Duke

3:50 NC State's Dennis Smith on the Wolfpack's upset win over Duke

2:42 State's Abu talks about the Wolfpack's big win over Duke

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

1:26 Primetime with the Pack

0:42 Gottfried: Wolfpack will be good if 'ifs become reality'

1:01 White House dream comes true for '83 NC State championship team