TMZ on NC State’s win over Duke: ‘Students go crazy on campus’

N.C. State men’s basketball fans were hype after a tense game against Duke that ended in victory for the Wolfpack. So they celebrated accordingly.
Forward Abdul-Malik Abu posted a video that TMZ later shared of the team being welcomed back to Raleigh after beating Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 1995.
The video shows Abu and fellow players celebrating with what looks like hundreds of fans.
TMZ also posted a photo of students crowded around the N.C. State belltower, lit up red for the 84-82 win.
