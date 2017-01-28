NC State at Louisville: How to watch and things to know

2:12 NC State's Tommy Burleson reflects on the special bond of the 1974 team Pause

2:12 NC State's Monte Towe reflects on Reynolds Coliseum

2:27 NC State's David Thompson reflects on Reynolds Coliseum

1:29 NC State dedicates statues saluting basketball program's coaches

1:50 Gottfried after Duke win: 'You gotta get your mindset on to the next game'

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

1:03 NC State's Abu posts video of Wolfpack's return to Raleigh after Duke win

2:24 NC State highlights from their big upset win over Duke

2:55 NC State fans celebrate on Hillsborough Street after beating Duke