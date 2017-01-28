NC State at Louisville: How to watch and things to know

NC State at No. 13 Louisville
When: 1 p.m.
Where: KFC Yum Center, Louisville, Ky.
TV/Radio: WRAL, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
N.C. State (14-7, 3-5 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 19.5 ppg, 6.5 apg
G Terry Henderson 14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
G Maverick Rowan 11.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg
F Omer Yurtseven 6.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Louisville (17-4, 5-3 ACC)
G Donovan Mitchell 14.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg
G Ryan McMahon 2.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg
G Deng Adel 10.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
F Jaylen Johnson 8.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg
F Anas Mahmoud 6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Louisville is down two point guards with Quentin Snider (hip) and Tony Hicks (hand) out with injuries. Donovan Mitchell has filled in capably, sliding over from the his 2-guard spot, and he had 29 points in the Cardinals’ 106-51 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
▪ The Cards are one of three ACC teams this season to win a conference game by at least 50 points but the only ones to do it on the road (at Pittsburgh). The Cards win with defense, they are ranked No. 2 in the Ken Pomeroy adjusted efficiency rankings and No. 12 in the NCAA in scoring defense (62.2 points per game).
▪ Louisville’s size and strength inside means freshman forward N.C. State Ted Kapita (14 points, 10 rebounds) and junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu (19 points, nine rebounds) will have to repeat their performances from Monday’s win at Duke.
Joe Giglio
