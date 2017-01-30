2016 AP defensive player of the year, Hodge, re-considering commitment to NC State

Wake Forest High School linebacker Darius Hodge, who committed to N.C. State last June, is considering signing with Marshall instead.
Hodge said that if he were to sign with Marshall, he could red-shirt his freshman season while he brought up his grades. At N.C. State he would have to go to a junior-college first.
He said he will announce his decision Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Hodge helped lead Wake Forest High School to a 4AA state championship this season. He was voted the game’s MVP after posting 17 tackles and two blocked punts in a 29-0 shutout of Greensboro’s Page High.
Hodge was a force for Wake Forest this season. He had 136 tackles, nine sacks, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven blocked punts. He was also named the North Carolina AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.
If Hodge were to decommit, he would be the second linebacker to do so in the class of 2017. Nick Smith, a three-star linebacker from Orlando, decommitted from N.C. State earlier this month. Smith announced he was going to Florida on Saturday.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
