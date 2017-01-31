Heading into Signing Day, here’s what you need to know about NC State

National Signing Day, one of the most anticipated days in the college football off-season, is finally here.
N.C. State has 19 commits so far.
Many prospects have already committed, but even those who have committed to a school still need to sign a letter of intent, which can’t be done until Signing Day on Wednesday.
Some prospects change their minds at the last minute about where they want to go, as other coaches make late offers.
Other players wait until Signing Day to announce their decision.
No matter which school these players sign with, many of them won’t play for a year or so.
With that in mind, here are some of Wolfpack’s needs:
Running back
Senior running back Matt Dayes leaves a big void in the Wolfpack’s running game. Most running backs on the Wolfpack’s roster are upper classmen or redshirt sophomores. That means in two to three years, the majority of them will have graduated or will have exhausted their eligibility. Therefore, there is a need for running backs who will be able to contribute two to three years from now.
Damontay Rhem, a 5-11, 205-pound, three-star running back from Wendell, enrolled early at N.C. State. Rhem played both sides of the ball for East Wake High School, and he ran for 1,745 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Wolfpack has a commitment from one other running back, Erin Collins, who is a 5-10, 180-pound three-star recruit from Florida.
Wide receiver
The Wolfpack has several young receivers, but many of them didn’t produce last season. Most of the production came from players at other positions, such as tight end/fullback Jaylen Samuels and running back Nyheim Hines. Antoine Thompson, a 6-1, 176-pound, three-star wide receiver from Florida who enrolled early, caught 30 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. He is coming off ACL surgery.
Linebacker
N.C. State returns both of its starting linebackers but both are seniors. Because of that, it’s an important position to replace in 2018.
The Wolfpack have committments from four three-star linebackers in this class.
Safety
The Wolfpack will miss safety Josh Jones, who declared for the NFL draft in December. Jones was the Wolfpack’s leading tackler and led the team in interceptions.
So far, the Wolfpack have no safety commitments in this class. Tank Robinson, a 5-11, 190 pounds, three-star prospect from South Carolina, was said to be interested in the Wolfpack, but committed to East Carolina on Sunday.
Cornerback
Jack Tocho was the Wolfpack’s best cornerback last season as a grad student. Senior Mike Stevens, who had 27 tackles last season, returns for his final season.
The Wolfpack has a commitment from Chris Ingram, a 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star prospect, who was a standout for the North Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Kicker
Kyle Bambard received a lot of heat last season for missing a field goal against Clemson that would have won the game for the Wolfpack. Whether the Wolfpack go with Whether or not N.C. State goes with the junior next season, there will be a need for a kicker. So far, however, the Wolfpack has no kicker commitments from the class of 2017.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
