Updated list of prospects who have signed to play at NC State

Signing Day is finally upon us. Throughout the day, we will update a list of all the signees as they come in.
Antoine Thompson - WR, 6-1, 176, three-star, FL
Grant Gibson - DT, 6-1, 305, three-star, NC
Matthew McKay - QB, 6-4, 185, three-star, NC
Liam Ryan - OL, 6-3, 295, NR, NC
Damien Darden - TE, 6-4, 245, three-star, NC
Louis Acceus - OLB, 6-1, 190, three-star, NJ
Isaiah Moore - OLB, 6-2, 205, three-star, VA
Chris Ingram - CB, 6-0, 175, three-star, NC
Raven Saunders - OLB, 6-0, 215, three-star, FL
Erin Collins - RB, 5-10, 180, three-star, FL
Joshua Fedd-Jackson - OG, 6-3.5, 300, three-star, NJ
Damontay Rhem - RB, 5-11, 205, NR
Max Fisher - WR, 6-3, 188, three-star, DC
Kevince Brown - DE, 6-5, 230, three-star, FL
Adam Boselli - TE, 6-4, 210, three-star, FL
Xavier Lyas - DE, 6-5, 210, three-star, FL
Nakia Robinson Jr. - WR, 6-1, 170, three-star, FL
Bryson Speas - OG, 6-4, 260, three-star, NC
Ibrahim Kante - DE, 6-5, 240, three-star, NY
Dante Johnson - DE, 6-4, 252, two-star, FL
New names
Danny Blakeman: LB, 6-2, 225, NR, NC - Played for Leesville Road High School.
Emeka Emezie: WR, 6-3, 200, three-star, NC - Played for the North Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Rated the No. 18 wide receiver in the state by 247sports.com.
Dalton Counts: S, 6-1, 199, NR, NC - Played high school football at Garner Magnet High School.
Cayman Czesak: LB, 6-3, 185, NR, NC - Was offered a spot as a preferred walk-on. Recorded 138 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss for E.A. Laney High School in Wilmington.
Charles Fletcher: OL, 6-3, 280, NR, NC - Played center and tackle for J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC.
Trenton Gill: K/P, 6-3, 180, NR, NC - Played for Cedar Ridge in Hillsborough. Chose NC State over, UNC, Duke and NCCU.
Jessie Malit: LB, 6-3, 215, NR, NC - Two-sport athlete for Cox Mill High School in Concord.
Still waiting
Darius Hodge: OLB, 6-2, 217 pounds, three-star NC
