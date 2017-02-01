NC State

February 1, 2017 10:12 AM

Updated list of prospects who have signed to play at NC State

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

Signing Day is finally upon us. Throughout the day, we will update a list of all the signees as they come in.

Antoine Thompson - WR, 6-1, 176, three-star, FL

Grant Gibson - DT, 6-1, 305, three-star, NC

Matthew McKay - QB, 6-4, 185, three-star, NC

Liam Ryan - OL, 6-3, 295, NR, NC

Damien Darden - TE, 6-4, 245, three-star, NC

Louis Acceus - OLB, 6-1, 190, three-star, NJ

Isaiah Moore - OLB, 6-2, 205, three-star, VA

Chris Ingram - CB, 6-0, 175, three-star, NC

Raven Saunders - OLB, 6-0, 215, three-star, FL

Erin Collins - RB, 5-10, 180, three-star, FL

Joshua Fedd-Jackson - OG, 6-3.5, 300, three-star, NJ

Damontay Rhem - RB, 5-11, 205, NR

Max Fisher - WR, 6-3, 188, three-star, DC

Kevince Brown - DE, 6-5, 230, three-star, FL

Adam Boselli - TE, 6-4, 210, three-star, FL

Xavier Lyas - DE, 6-5, 210, three-star, FL

Nakia Robinson Jr. - WR, 6-1, 170, three-star, FL

Bryson Speas - OG, 6-4, 260, three-star, NC

Ibrahim Kante - DE, 6-5, 240, three-star, NY

Dante Johnson - DE, 6-4, 252, two-star, FL

New names

Danny Blakeman: LB, 6-2, 225, NR, NC - Played for Leesville Road High School.

Emeka Emezie: WR, 6-3, 200, three-star, NC - Played for the North Carolina team in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Rated the No. 18 wide receiver in the state by 247sports.com.

Dalton Counts: S, 6-1, 199, NR, NC - Played high school football at Garner Magnet High School.

Cayman Czesak: LB, 6-3, 185, NR, NC - Was offered a spot as a preferred walk-on. Recorded 138 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss for E.A. Laney High School in Wilmington.

Charles Fletcher: OL, 6-3, 280, NR, NC - Played center and tackle for J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, NC.

Trenton Gill: K/P, 6-3, 180, NR, NC - Played for Cedar Ridge in Hillsborough. Chose NC State over, UNC, Duke and NCCU.

Jessie Malit: LB, 6-3, 215, NR, NC - Two-sport athlete for Cox Mill High School in Concord.

Still waiting

Darius Hodge: OLB, 6-2, 217 pounds, three-star NC

NC State

