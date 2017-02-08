Florida State leads NC State at halftime 45-30

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston Pause

3:25 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We had cement boots on

4:00 State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

1:26 Primetime with the Pack

1:45 State's Henderson after loss to Louisville: 'We prepared all we could'

0:42 Gottfried: Wolfpack will be good if 'ifs become reality'

1:59 State's Dennis Smith says Wolfpack didn't play hard enough to beat Louisville

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

3:06 Duke's Coach K jokes about retirement and calls Duke-Carolina game a 'national treasure'