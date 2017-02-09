Florida State’s defensive strategy stymies NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr.

2:16 NC State's Gottfried: We got whipped on the backboard Pause

2:37 NC State's Smith: I think we played hard, we just didn't play tough enough

2:01 NC State's Henderson: Regardless of the score, we have to keep playing with energy and heart

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

0:26 NC State's BeeJay Anya keeps the mood light in the Wolfpack locker room

2:49 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks after the Wolfpack's practice at the Verizon Center.

4:52 NC State's Gottfried: We have got to be better

1:08 Joe Giglio previews NC State in the ACC Tournament

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate