NC State at Wake Forest

February 10, 2017 4:30 PM

When: noon

Where: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

TV/Radio: WRAL, 101.5-WRAL

Projected starting lineups

NC State (14-11, 3-9 ACC)

G Dennis Smith Jr. 18.8 ppg, 6.9 apg

G Terry Henderson 14.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg

G Maverick Rowan 12.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

F Abdul-Malik Abu 12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg

F Omer Yurtseven 7.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg

Wake Forest (14-10, 5-7 ACC)

G Bryant Crawford 15.1 ppg, 5.8 apg

G Keyshawn Woods 12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg

F Austin Arians 8.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

F Dinos Mitoglou 9.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg

F John Collins 17.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Three things to know

▪ N.C. State has lost four straight at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have not swept the season series from the Wolfpack since the 2004-05 seasoon.

▪ Wake forward John Collins has improved to the point (up to 17.9 points per game from 7.3 last year) that he will have a choice to make in April about his NBA future. DraftExpress has Collins projected as a first-round pick (No. 20) in a draft that is heavy on point guards and lighter on bigs. Collins had 21 points and nine rebounds in Wake’s 93-88 in Raleigh on Jan. 21.

▪ The Deacs made a season-high 29 free throws in the first meeting. N.C. State has had a history of foul trouble in its road losses at Wake Forest. The Deacs have attempted 132 free throws, compared to 84 for N.C. State, in their past four home wins over the Wolfpack.

Joe Giglio

