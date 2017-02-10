NC State at Wake Forest

2:01 NC State's Henderson: Regardless of the score, we have to keep playing with energy and heart Pause

2:37 NC State's Smith: I think we played hard, we just didn't play tough enough

2:16 NC State's Gottfried: We got whipped on the backboard

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

3:11 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on the Blue Devils' big win over rival North Carolina

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke

2:30 UNC's Justin Jackson credits Duke's toughness

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students