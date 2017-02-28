NC State at Clemson: How to watch and what to know

N.C. State at Clemson
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.
TV/Radio: WRAL, 101.5-WRAL
Projected starting lineups
NC State (15-15, 4-13 ACC)
G Dennis Smith Jr. 18.7 ppg, 6.3 apg
G Markell Johnson 4.1 ppg, 2.3 apg
G Terry Henderson 13.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg
G Maverick Rowan 11.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
F Abdul-Malik Abu 11.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg
Clemson (14-14, 4-12 ACC)
G Avry Holmes 10.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
G Shelton Mitchell 9.7 ppg, 3.6 apg
F Donte Grantham 8.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg
F Jaron Blossomgame 17.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg
F Elijah Thomas 7.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Nine of Clemson’s 12 ACC losses are by six points or less, including four by two points. The Tigers do close the regular season with winnable home games against N.C. State and Boston College.
▪ N.C. State finally gets a break in its ACC schedule this weekend. Every ACC teams plays once during the weekend and once during the week during conference play. Each team gets one of those segments off during the season. N.C. State’s “bye” just so happen to fall at the end of the schedule.
▪ Clemson senior guard Avry Holmes has made twice as many 3-pointers (60) as 2-pointers and has made 44.8 percent (60 of 134) of his 3s this season. Given N.C. State’s problems defending the perimeter, Holmes could be in for a big night.
Joe Giglio
