NCSU’s offensive line expected to progress after year of learning

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter" Pause

2:47 New NC State coach Keatts: We will be champions again

3:09 NC State's Keatts: 'Kevin Keatts is a winner'

2:12 NC State's Freeman: "It's going to be fun"

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun"

9:07 Keatts: It is an unbelievable opportunity for me

3:23 "It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard.

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts