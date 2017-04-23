NC State Wolfpack baseball plays at Boston’s Fenway Park

The N.C. State Wolfpack baseball team played Boston College at Fenway on Saturday and while the Pack lost, fans enjoyed a trip to the famous baseball park.
State lost to Boston College 8-3 Saturday but fans and the team posted photos and videos on social media to highlight the special trip.
The team wore special uniforms for the theme “Strike Out ALS.”
We're in Beantown today celebrating #CampaignNCState before @NCStateBaseball takes on Boston College at Fenway Park! https://t.co/Nw0UtFbTnM pic.twitter.com/bXfV0JwYSN— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) April 22, 2017
Here comes the WOLFPACK pic.twitter.com/egxFRqTYxN— NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 22, 2017
#Pack9 entering Fenway Park https://t.co/k4bx0cjgyn— NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 22, 2017
BC vs NC State at Fenway to strikeout ALS pic.twitter.com/6MgzcMHqB1— Tim Mcphillips (@hydeparktim) April 22, 2017
Wolfpack well represented at Fenway for #strikoutALS game. @NCStateBaseball @BCBirdBall @NCState #NCSU pic.twitter.com/RQoC0fbCz4— Priscilla Merritt (@cilmer87) April 22, 2017
