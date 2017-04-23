NC State

April 23, 2017 12:34 PM

NC State Wolfpack baseball plays at Boston’s Fenway Park

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State Wolfpack baseball team played Boston College at Fenway on Saturday and while the Pack lost, fans enjoyed a trip to the famous baseball park.

State lost to Boston College 8-3 Saturday but fans and the team posted photos and videos on social media to highlight the special trip.

The team wore special uniforms for the theme “Strike Out ALS.”

