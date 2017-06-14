NCSU standout Dennis Smith Jr. ties record for highest vertical ever in NBA

Dennis Smith Jr. certainly made an impression.
The N.C. State standout reportedly tied the record for the highest vertical ever recorded in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain and Darrell Griffith also hold the record.
During a pre-draft workout on Sunday with the Los Angeles Lakers, Smith, 19, made a 48-inch vertical jump. The Lakers have the No. 2 and No. 28 picks in this year’s first round.
That’s a big accomplishment with the 2017 NBA draft right around the corner – Thursday, June 22.
Orange County Register reporter Mark Medina said the 6-foot-3 point guard from Fayetteville made the 48-inch leap, and Smith later confirmed the account himself on Twitter.
For context, some of the best known airmen in NBA history, including His Airness Michael Jordan, along with Jason Richardson and Zach Lavin only ever posted 46-inch verticals.
While many analysts are projecting the Lakers to draft Lonzo Ball, social media was full of speculation about how Smith could also fit in the Lakers’ lineup.
Smith made it all the way up to No. 3 overall in the latest mock draft by DraftExpress this week but was at No. 9 as of about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Smith played point for Trinity Christian in Fayetteville and N.C. State. He was ACC freshman of the year, second-team all-ACC and ACC all-freshman team in 2017. He was also the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015.
