Kiara Leslie, C.J. Leslie’s sister, transfers to N.C. State

Kiara Leslie, the sister of former N.C. State forward C.J. Leslie, will follow in her brother’s footsteps.
The 6-foot former Maryland Terrapins guard has transferred to N.C. State as a redshirt junior and graduate student, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. She will be eligible immediately for the 2017-18 season.
Leslie averaged 3.6 points per game as a freshman and 4.4 points per game as a sophomore before sitting out her junior season in 2016-17 because of injury.
N.C. State coach Wes Moore said in a news release that Leslie had already committed to Maryland when he arrived at the school in 2013. But the Pack coaching staff always knew she was a talented player.
“What we’re excited about, and what she brings to the table for us is that she’s a long, athletic guard who can score in a variety of ways,” Moore said. “She’s a factor on the boards both offensively and defensively, and she’s someone who we think could match up well on the defensive end, and then cause matchup problems for other teams because of her versatility on offense.”
During Leslie’s time at Maryland, the program was highly successful. The Terrapins finished with a combined 65-7 record during her first two seasons and advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 2015.
A native of Holly Springs, she was ranked the 52nd best high school player in the nation, according to ESPNW.
C.J. Leslie played for the Wolfpack for three seasons from 2010-2013.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments