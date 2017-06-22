N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) and Sidy Djitte (50) during Clemson's 75-61 victory over N.C. State at the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 7, 2017.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) and Sidy Djitte (50) during Clemson's 75-61 victory over N.C. State at the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 7, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) and Sidy Djitte (50) during Clemson's 75-61 victory over N.C. State at the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 7, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State

June 22, 2017 11:37 AM

Can you name NC State’s first round NBA draft picks?

Staff reports

Former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to be a lottery pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 point guard, who left the Wolfpack after his freshman year, is projected to be picked as high as No. 8 in the first round. Barring a trade, the New York Knicks have that pick.

The last first rounder from N.C. State was T.J. Warren, chosen 14th in 2014 by the Phoenix Suns.

Smith averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-17, 4-14 ACC), whose difficult season ended with the firing of coach Mark Gottfried and the hiring of Kevin Keatts.

Here is a list of other N.C. State players who were chosen in the first round:

2014: TJ Warren (14, Phoenix)

2008: JJ Hickson (19, Cleveland)

2006: Cedric Simmons (15, New Orleans)

2005: Julius Hodge (20, Denver)

1996: Todd Fuller (11, Golden State)

1992: Tom Gugliotta (6, Washington)

1986: Chris Washburn (3, Golden State)

1983: Thurl Bailey (7, Utah)

1980: Hawkeye Whitney (16, Sacramento)

1977: Kenny Carr (6, L.A. Lakers)

1975: David Thompson (1, Atlanta)

1974: Tommy Burleson (3, Seattle)

1959: John Ritcher (6, Boston)

1956: Ronnie Shavlik (4, New York)

1951: Sam Ranzino (8, Rochester)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Laughing with Chuck Amato

Laughing with Chuck Amato 0:53

Laughing with Chuck Amato
Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 5:43

Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines
Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines 5:43

Five questions with NC State's Nyheim Hines

View More Video