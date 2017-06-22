Can you name NC State’s first round NBA draft picks?

Former N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to be a lottery pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-3 point guard, who left the Wolfpack after his freshman year, is projected to be picked as high as No. 8 in the first round. Barring a trade, the New York Knicks have that pick.
The last first rounder from N.C. State was T.J. Warren, chosen 14th in 2014 by the Phoenix Suns.
Smith averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Wolfpack (15-17, 4-14 ACC), whose difficult season ended with the firing of coach Mark Gottfried and the hiring of Kevin Keatts.
Here is a list of other N.C. State players who were chosen in the first round:
2014: TJ Warren (14, Phoenix)
2008: JJ Hickson (19, Cleveland)
2006: Cedric Simmons (15, New Orleans)
2005: Julius Hodge (20, Denver)
1996: Todd Fuller (11, Golden State)
1992: Tom Gugliotta (6, Washington)
1986: Chris Washburn (3, Golden State)
1983: Thurl Bailey (7, Utah)
1980: Hawkeye Whitney (16, Sacramento)
1977: Kenny Carr (6, L.A. Lakers)
1975: David Thompson (1, Atlanta)
1974: Tommy Burleson (3, Seattle)
1959: John Ritcher (6, Boston)
1956: Ronnie Shavlik (4, New York)
1951: Sam Ranzino (8, Rochester)
Comments