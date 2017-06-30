Dereck Whittenburg’s 1983 NC State NCAA championship ring for sale? Maybe not

An item purported to be Dereck Whittenburg’s ring from N.C. State’s 1983 NCAA men’s basketball championship has surfaced in a sports auction, but the former Wolfpack hero was quoted Friday denying his ring was for sale.
ABC11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong tweeted Friday afternoon that Whittenburg had denied he was selling his championship ring.
According to Armstrong’s tweet, Whittenburg wrote:
Not selling! Never intended to sell! Have a great fourth!
Just traded texts with Whitt - here's what he said about his 1983 ring: pic.twitter.com/CWtdi9GayD— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) June 30, 2017
Whitt told me directly via text that he is not selling this ring https://t.co/wywkYF0S22— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) June 30, 2017
Efforts to reach Whittenburg, an associate athletic director at N.C. State, for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.
A spokesman for Steiner Auctions, which sells sports memorabilia, said Whittenburg had decided not to sell his ring based on all of the feedback he received from his fans in North Carolina.
There were at least five bids on the ring Friday, the highest reaching $6,134 by 5 p.m. A photo of a ring on the Steiner Auctions website showed an engraving that misspelled Whittenburg’s last name as “Whittenberg.”
A description of the ring being auctioned was posted on the Steiner sports auction website.
“This ring offered comes directly from Dereck and is the first time it has ever been made available for sale. Lorenzo Charles ring sold in public auction for $65,595.20 in 2014. The ring is crowned with a CZ set within a red stone and features the lettering of ‘NC STATE / NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS / 1983.’ Engraved inside the band are ‘JOSTENS 10K’ and ‘Dereck Whittenburg.’ ”
The ring was said to come with a letter of authenticity signed by Whittenburg.
Whittenburg is a Wolfpack hero for his buzzer-beating, errant-shot-turned-pass to Lorenzo Charles that gave Jim Valvano’s N.C. State team the win over the favored Phi Slama Jama team from Houston in the 1983 NCAA national championship game.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments