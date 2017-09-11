News & Observer sports writers to speak at Raleigh Sports Club Wednesday

News & Observer ACC sports writers Andrew Carter and Joe Giglio will talk about UNC and N.C. State at the weekly meeting of the Raleigh Sports Club on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. During the weekly meeting (at Bradley Hall in Highland UMC, 1901 Ridge Road at the intersection of Lake Boone Trail), Carter, who covers the Tar Heels, and Giglio, who covers the Wolfpack, will offer an inside look at the football teams and their mixed starts. They’ll also provide an early read on UNC coach Roy Williams’ defending basketball champions and the chances that new N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts can get the Pack off to a fast start.
