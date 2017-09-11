More Videos

Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels? 9:16

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

How did NC State's JaySam do that? 0:35

NC State's Doeren: 'I am just proud of the way the guys responded' 1:14

NC State's Chubb: 'We had a good time out there' 1:24

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 0:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

Fleeing Irma’s path, evacuees take shelter in NC 1:16

Hurricane Irma floods streets in downtown Miami 0:54

  • NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'

    NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall and the upcoming game against Furman during a media availability Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall and the upcoming game against Furman during a media availability Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Courtesy of the ACC
NC State

Watch NC State football's Jaylen Samuels make an amazing catch during the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Is it time for NC State to panic?

NC State

After losing to South Carolina in the Wolfpack's opener, the News and Observer's Joe Giglio looks at the good and bad from the football game and what it might point to for the rest of the season.

NC State's JaySam makes a fantastic catch

NC State

Watch a timelaspe of NC State's Jaylen Samuels making a fantastic catch during the Wolfpack's game against South Carolina Gamecock in the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

NC State's Chubb: 'We just didn't execute'

NC State

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's 35-28 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks during the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

How NC State matches up against South Carolina

NC State

The News and Observer's Joe Giglio gives you three numbers you need to know and makes a prediction for the NC State Wolfpack's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday in the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.