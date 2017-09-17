NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Furman and the play of teammates Darian Roseboro, Kentavius Street and Shawn Boone at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Jonas Popejpope@heraldsun.com
More Videos
1:11
NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'
2:30
NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score'
0:25
NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house
0:49
Four star recruit Manny Bates on committing to NC State
2:07
Why NC State's games against Furman and Marshall are important
8:11
NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'
1:17
NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory
1:24
NC State's Chubb: 'We had a good time out there'
1:14
NC State's Doeren: 'I am just proud of the way the guys responded'
Watch as NC State's Shawn Boone gets his first interception and returns it for his first touchdown during the Wolfpack's victory over Furman at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Watch a timelaspe of NC State's Jaylen Samuels making a fantastic catch during the Wolfpack's game against South Carolina Gamecock in the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.