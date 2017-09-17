More Videos

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 0:25

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house

Pause
NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score' 2:30

NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score'

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:12

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.' 5:01

Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.'

State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 0:49

State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments

Duke's Ben Humphreys on his interception that sealed Duke's win 1:33

Duke's Ben Humphreys on his interception that sealed Duke's win

Moore County's coldest case 1:34

Moore County's coldest case

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

  • NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

    NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Furman and the play of teammates Darian Roseboro, Kentavius Street and Shawn Boone at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Furman and the play of teammates Darian Roseboro, Kentavius Street and Shawn Boone at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Jonas Pope jpope@heraldsun.com
How did NC State's JaySam do that?

NC State

How did NC State's JaySam do that?

Watch NC State football's Jaylen Samuels make an amazing catch during the Wolfpack's victory over Marshall at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Is it time for NC State to panic?

NC State

Is it time for NC State to panic?

After losing to South Carolina in the Wolfpack's opener, the News and Observer's Joe Giglio looks at the good and bad from the football game and what it might point to for the rest of the season.

NC State's JaySam makes a fantastic catch

NC State

NC State's JaySam makes a fantastic catch

Watch a timelaspe of NC State's Jaylen Samuels making a fantastic catch during the Wolfpack's game against South Carolina Gamecock in the Belk College Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.