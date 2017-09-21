NC State basketball target Louis King to announce Thursday where he’ll go to college

N.C. State basketball target Louis King, the No. 15 ranked prospect in the Class of 2018, is expected to announce Thursday where he will go to college.

The five-star recruit posted a video on Twitter Wednesday evening, with the words “My decision. 9.21.17.”

King, a 6-8, 195-pound small forward plays for Hudson Catholic in Burlington, N.J. He is choosing between Oregon, N.C. State, Kansas, Perdue and Seton Hall. According to 247sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions, 92 percent of the 13 experts polled expect him to choose Oregon.

If King chooses the Wolfpack, he would be the second recruit to commit in as many weeks. It is not clear what time he will announce his decision.

Last week, four-star recruit Immanuel Bates, who’s also in the Class of 2018, announced he’ll go N.C. State.