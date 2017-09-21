Louis King, five-star basketball recruit, passes on NC State, heads west instead

Five-star recruit Louis King, an N.C. State basketball target, is heading to Oregon.
King, the No. 15 ranked recruit in the Class of 2018, made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter.
Breaking: Five-Star Louis King (@SweetLouu2) announces his commitment.— Pat Lawless (@PatLawless_) September 21, 2017
King, a 6-8, 195-pound small forward plays for Hudson Catholic in Burlington, N.J. He averaged 13.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game according to MaxPreps. He chose Oregon over N.C. State, Kansas, Purdue and Seton Hall.
