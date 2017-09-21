Louis King, middle, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April.
Louis King, middle, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April. Mike Fender
Louis King, middle, competes in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in April. Mike Fender

NC State

Louis King, five-star basketball recruit, passes on NC State, heads west instead

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 6:25 PM

Five-star recruit Louis King, an N.C. State basketball target, is heading to Oregon.

King, the No. 15 ranked recruit in the Class of 2018, made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

King, a 6-8, 195-pound small forward plays for Hudson Catholic in Burlington, N.J. He averaged 13.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game according to MaxPreps. He chose Oregon over N.C. State, Kansas, Purdue and Seton Hall.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams 2:10

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams
NC State's Bo Hines gets his only collegiate touchdown 0:33

NC State's Bo Hines gets his only collegiate touchdown

FSU's Jimbo Fisher talks about facing the NC State Wolfpack 7:58

FSU's Jimbo Fisher talks about facing the NC State Wolfpack

View More Video