More Videos

1:39 NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense'

0:27 NC State's Dorn slams in two in victory over Wake

0:49 NC State's Freeman: 'A win is a win is a win is a win'

1:17 NC State's Keatts on the play of Allerik Freeman: 'He has become a leader'

0:30 NC State fans make themselves heard at Wake Forest

0:49 NC State's Yurtseven: 'Winning on the road is always important'

1:16 NC State's Keatts: 'Every game that we win, I think it builds confidence'

1:23 It's never Bo Time for NC State's Markell Johnson

1:06 NC State's Johnson: '(Keatts) told us we were going to win the game'

1:09 NC State's Keatts: 'This was our best, complete team win'

1:01 NC State's Hunt: 'It was a big win'

0:34 NC State's Abu slams in two