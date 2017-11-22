NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona, 90-84, in Bahamas tourney

More Videos

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

Pause
The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 15:49

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Videos push for device-free dinners 0:31

Videos push for device-free dinners

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC 4:21

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

  • NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona

    Watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference following a huge win by the Wolfpack over Arizona in the Bahamas in what many are calling the biggest upset in college basketball so far this season.

Watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference following a huge win by the Wolfpack over Arizona in the Bahamas in what many are calling the biggest upset in college basketball so far this season. Luke DeCock ldecock@newsobserver.com
Watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference following a huge win by the Wolfpack over Arizona in the Bahamas in what many are calling the biggest upset in college basketball so far this season. Luke DeCock ldecock@newsobserver.com

NC State

NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona, 90-84, in Bahamas tourney

By Luke DeCock

ldecock@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 09:16 PM

UPDATED 44 MINUTES AGO

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS

It took Kevin Keatts only five games at N.C. State to get a signature performance out of his new team.

It just wasn't a win. It was the biggest upset of the college basketball season so far.

Displaying the kind of effort, tenacity and defensive intensity Keatts promised to bring to the Wolfpack, 5-0 N.C. State knocked off No. 2 Arizona 90-84 Wednesday night in its opening game at the Battle 4 Atlantis behind 24 points from Al Freeman and 20 from freshman Braxton Beverly.

This was not according to script: Arizona (3-1), featuring Bahamas native DeAndre Ayrton, a stellar freshman center and the potential No. 1 pick in next spring's NBA draft, was both the statistical and sentimental favorite here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But with Abdul-Malik Abu (eight points, eight rebounds) making his season debut after missing the first four games with a knee injury and Beverly looking like an impact player, the Wolfpack led by as many as nine early and again in the second half before Arizona came back to take a 75-73 lead late. From there, N.C. State went on a 13-1 run to take control.

N.C. State will face the winner of Northern Iowa and Southern Methodist in Wednesday's late game, but whatever happens over the next two days – whatever happens over the next few months – this win will be hard to top.

More Videos

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

Pause
The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 15:49

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Videos push for device-free dinners 0:31

Videos push for device-free dinners

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC 4:21

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

  • NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

    The NC State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats face off Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament in the Bahamas.

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

The NC State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats face off Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament in the Bahamas.

Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

Sports columnist Luke DeCock: 919-829-8947, ldecock@newsobserver.com, @LukeDeCock

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

Pause
The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 15:49

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Videos push for device-free dinners 0:31

Videos push for device-free dinners

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC 4:21

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

  • NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona

    Watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference following a huge win by the Wolfpack over Arizona in the Bahamas in what many are calling the biggest upset in college basketball so far this season.

NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona

View More Video