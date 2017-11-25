Payton Wilson, white jersey, decommitted from UNC earlier this week, but was at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday to watch the Tar Heels play N.C. State.
Payton Wilson, white jersey, decommitted from UNC earlier this week, but was at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday to watch the Tar Heels play N.C. State.

NC State

After decommitting from UNC, Payton Wilson visits NC State for rivalry game

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

November 25, 2017 04:07 PM

Orange High School’s Payton Wilson, one of the top prep linebackers in the nation, was in Raleigh on Saturday for N.C. State’s home finale against rival North Carolina.

Wilson, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018, made headlines this week when he decommited from the Tar Heels. Wilson gave a verbal commitment to UNC in May, but announced on his social media Wednesday that he was opening up his recruitment.

This was Wilson’s second visit to Carter-Finley Stadium this month. He was in attendance on Nov. 4 when the Wolfpack hosted Clemson during his official visit.

His trip to the UNC game was just for fun, he said.

“I really like the atmosphere and a lot of my boys are here,” Wilson said before the start of Saturday’s game against UNC. “I just really came to have a good time.”

Wilson said he might take official visits to Ohio State and Clemson, and that he’s been getting a lot of attention from Oklahoma lately. The atmosphere at Carter-Finley Stadium, however, has made quite the impression on the 6-4, 210 pound linebacker.

“The atmosphere is nice here and I love the coaches,” Wilson said.

Wilson tore his ACL while playing in a game for Orange last month, but said the rehabilitation has been going well.

“I’m already walking and I’m only two weeks off from surgery,” Wilson said. “They say I’m already ahead of everyone else at this time.”

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

  Comments  

