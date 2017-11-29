More Videos

NC State's Yurtseven emerges as a force inside for the Wolfpack 1:32

NC State's Yurtseven emerges as a force inside for the Wolfpack

Pause
NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 0:26

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 1:25

Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 0:37

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house 0:31

Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house

Top 10 plays from a sold-out #2 South Central at #6 Greene Central boys basketball game 2:37

Top 10 plays from a sold-out #2 South Central at #6 Greene Central boys basketball game

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

  • NC State's Keatts on Yurtseven: 'He's starting to feel confident again'

    NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts tells reporters that he is seeing growth in Omer Yurtseven's confidence in every practice and game.

NC State's Keatts on Yurtseven: 'He's starting to feel confident again'

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts tells reporters that he is seeing growth in Omer Yurtseven's confidence in every practice and game.

NC State

NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona

Watch NC State coach Kevin Keatts' press conference following a huge win by the Wolfpack over Arizona in the Bahamas in what many are calling the biggest upset in college basketball so far this season.