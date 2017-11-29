What a difference a year makes for NC State’s Omer Yurtseven

0:37 NC State's Dorn: 'We just didn't play as a team tonight' Pause

0:22 NC State's Keatts talks about his technical in loss to Georgia Tech

1:44 NC State's Keatts: 'Do you hold your head down? We don't have time for that.'

0:35 NC State's Yurtseven: 'You just got to learn from it'

1:55 NC State defeats UNC in ACC women's tournament

3:50 NC State's Kevin Keatts on the one-and-done rule

1:01 NC State's Keatts talks about the obstacles the Wolfpack faced this season

1:39 NC State's Keatts says it was important for the team to learn how to win on the road

1:51 Scotty McCreery on NC State basketball, family and rooting for the Wolfpack