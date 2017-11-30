With potential offer from Tennessee, NC State coach Dave Doeren has a decision to make

Dave Doeren has a potential offer in place to be Tennessee's next football coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Doeren has also an improved offer from N.C. State, after weeks of stalled negotiations, that could keep Doeren with the Wolfpack.

So Doeren, 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State, will have a choice to make on Thursday.

In a whirlwind of events over a 48-hour period, Tennessee’s wild search moved from Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy to Purdue’s Jeff Brohm to Doeren.

This after the Volunteers had reached an agreement with Ohio State assistant coach Greg Schiano to be the new head coach on Sunday but backed out of the deal after an outcry from a vocal portion of the fanbase.

Doeren has had his best season at N.C. State, with an 8-4 record and ranked No. 24 by the College Football Playoff committee.

Doeren and N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow have been working on a new contract since early October.

The two sides have not been able to come to an agreement, with Doeren wanting a five-year deal, according to a source, and to move up to the middle of the ACC pecking order of coaching salaries.

Doeren’s annual salary $2.2 million ranks him 10th out of 12 publicly-available salaries, according to USA Today’s database.

Yow’s best offer was for four years, according to a second source. That changed on Wednesday night after Doeren had started more serious conversations with Tennessee.

The Volunteers are looking for a new head coach after they fired Butch Jones earlier this month. Jones had a 34-27 overall record with the Vols. He was making more than $4 million per year.

Doeren, 45, has three years left on his current deal and has a $2.52 million buyout.